AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen more counties in Texas are now approved to receive federal aid, adding to the already 108 that are a part of the president’s disaster declaration.

The 18 counties are Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Goliad, Howard, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Llano, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb and Willacy.

Gov. Greg Abbott requested a major disaster declaration on Feb. 18 for all 254 counties in response to the devastating winter storms that knocked out power for millions and led to various water issues. The request was approved by President Joe Biden on Feb. 20 for 77 counties and then later for another 31.

The declaration allows those counties to receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Eligible residents can apply for assistance on a website set up by FEMA.

“Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for granting approval for these 18 counties,” Abbott said. “I look forward to working with them to ensure the remaining counties in this request are approved, as well as other counties throughout our state who are in need of assistance.”

Texans are also urged to fill out the state emergency department’s assessment tool so that officials can get a grasp on storm damages across the Texas. The assessment can help the state receive approval of more counties in the federal disaster declaration.