LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville is waiving the plumbing and electrical work permit fee for repairs on any home or commercial property damage caused by last week’s winter storm.
Lewisville Fire Department and other City crews responded to 973 calls for broken water pipes from Sunday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 21. There also may be necessary electrical repairs due to the storm.
Even though the fees are waived, permits and inspections are still required. A contractor will need to register through the "Buildings Permit" site on cityoflewisville.com. In the "Comments" section of the form, the contractor must make note that this service is storm related.
For more information on resources and assistance available to residents in relation to last week's winter storm click here.