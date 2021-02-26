DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A livestreaming and esports community is coming together — with help from Dallas-based organization Envy Gaming — to raise money for Texans who were affected by the devastating and historic winter storms.

The 72-hour charity streaming effort called “United For Texas” will take place from Friday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 28. It will involve a number of popular Twitch streamers and esports players.

Those participating include sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez, who have over 670,000 followers on Twitch and are members of Team Envy. The Austin duo will be kicking off the event with donation goals and showing viewers ways they can get involved in relief efforts.

Other personalities holding charity streams include:

BobbyPoff, esports battle royale streamer and content creator (https://www.twitch.tv/bobbypoffgaming)

Crimsix, the most-winning Call of Duty esports player of all time (https://www.twitch.tv/crimsix)

Sebas, TikTok influencer and Call of Duty: Warzone streamer (https://www.twitch.tv/sebasberon)

streamer (https://www.twitch.tv/sebasberon) Shotzzy, the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP (https://www.twitch.tv/shotzzy)

Members of XSET Gaming (https://www.twitch.tv/xsetgaming)

Andy Cortez, host of Kinda Funny (https://www.twitch.tv/andycortez)

Ricco Fajardo, anime and video game voice actor (https://www.twitch.tv/riccofajardo)

Seth Manfield, professional Magic: The Gathering player (https://www.twitch.tv/sethmanfieldmtg)

StellaChuu, Cosplayer and streamer (https://www.twitch.tv/stellachuu)

BindiSmalls, Cosplayer and streamer (https://www.twitch.tv/bindismalls)

Connor “Avast” Prince, esports streamer and content creator (https://www.twitch.tv/avast/)

Mat “Tazmo” Taylor, general manager of the Dallas Fuel esports team (https://www.twitch.tv/tazmo)

Mike “Hastr0” Rufail, owner and chief gaming officer at Envy Gaming (https://www.twitch.tv/teamenvy)

“There are a lot of people that need help right now in Texas and a lot of people asking, ‘How can I help?’ Gaming and streaming have always been a way to connect communities on so many different levels and it’s important for us all to step up when our fellow Texans are in need,” said Mike Rufail, owner at Envy Gaming.

Funds raised from the charity streams will go to americares, the American Red Cross and the SPCA of Texas.

Last week’s winter storms led to outages that left millions of Texans without power, major residential damage and various water issues. Many are still dealing with the effects even as nearly half of the state’s counties are receiving aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the president’s disaster declaration.