DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas native is one of the latest who faces federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and his charges include assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Luke Russell Coffee was charged with assault of a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Coffee is accused of using a crutch to assault Capitol officers as rioters pushed against a police line.

The complaint stated the FBI conducted an interview with Coffee after the agency received a tip from someone who recognized him on social media and videos of the riot.

Further tips from people such as college classmates and associates in Dallas helped the FBI identify Coffee as a suspect.

According to the complaint, Coffee admitted to being present at the U.S. Capitol and that he held a crutch over his head during the riot. He said he didn’t engage in any “physical confrontations” with officers.

Investigators stated Coffee was seen using the crutch to push a line of officers just before 4:30 p.m. EST and then he allegedly became more aggressive.

“This video shows that, after being forced back from the officers, Coffee charged at the officers while still holding the crutch,” the complaint stated regarding body camera video from the officers. “The video also shows Coffee holding the crutch in a more aggressive manner and position towards the police officers. It appears to your affiant, based on this footage, that Coffee intended to further use the crutch as blunt object weapon by positioning the crutch directly toward the officers’ upper chest/head area.”