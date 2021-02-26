(CBSDFW.COM) – There were big rains Thursday night and early Friday, with over an inch and close to 2 inches in many places. DFW Airport doubled its year-to-date rainfall in just 12 hours with the biggest rain since last New Year’s Eve.

More rain is on the way this weekend.

Strong storms are included in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, an approaching warm front from the south could trigger strong storms, producing large hail, by afternoon.

For most, just some rumbles of thunder along with bouts of moderate-to-heavy rain for the afternoon and early evening.

On Sunday, a cold front sweeps in from the north. There could include strong storms developing along the front in the afternoon. The southern half of our coverage area could experience these stronger storms. Hail and damaging winds are the main threat.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the rule, however, as Sunday looks very wet with rain ahead and behind the cold front.

Nothing cold in the forecast ahead. The weekend looks to have highs in the 60s both days.

Watching the long-range temperature forecast as we get closer to the average last freeze at DFW (and start of the growing season). That date is March 14; for the next ten days there doesn’t appear much chance the Metroplex will see freezing temperatures.

The last freeze was six days ago when the morning temperature last Saturday morning bottomed out at 22 degrees at DFW.