By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Drugs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly sworn-in Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is praising his Narcotics division and SWAT for a recent drug bust.

Chief Garcia tweeted on Feb. 26 about their success in serving a “high risk location” out of the city’s southeast station.

Offices seized cocaine, marijuana, THC wax for sales and firearms.

His tweet reminded criminals not to “mistake kindness for weakness.”

