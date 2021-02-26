DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly sworn-in Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is praising his Narcotics division and SWAT for a recent drug bust.
Chief Garcia tweeted on Feb. 26 about their success in serving a "high risk location" out of the city's southeast station.
Offices seized cocaine, marijuana, THC wax for sales and firearms.
His tweet reminded criminals not to "mistake kindness for weakness."
