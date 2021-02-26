DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High School boys basketball head coach David Peavy said, “This is probably our best team and that’s saying a lot considering the players we had.”

Those players include Jahmi’us Ramsey, now in the NBA G-League, and the coach’s son, Micah Peavy, now a freshman at Texas Tech.

But the Panthers have only one thing they feel can stand in their way.

In case anyone forgot, Duncanville is still the reigning 6A state champs. Despite reaching state last year, their chance to repeat went out the window when COVID-19 canceled the rest of the tournament.

Sophomore Cameron Barnes explained, “At first going up there… we’re gonna get a chance to win it… then we got the call… it was a bummer”.

In just a year, a lot has changed, but the Panthers are no longer worried about what could’ve been.

Now, they’re back to what still can be. Peavy explained, “This is what keep us going right now. If we couldn’t do what we’re doing right now, we’d be in a bad place”.

Instead, they’re ready to slam any notion that they won’t end up on top just like 2019.

Senior Zurich Phelps, headed to SMU, said, “That’s what it comes down to. People want you to lose. That’s what gives us the motivation to win.”

Something Duncanville continues to do over and over again.