AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ERCOT has shut down wholesale electricity provider, Griddy, in Texas.
Griddy’s customers are now being switched to other electric providers.
The company tweeted a letter to its loyal members Friday night, Feb. 26.
The company said “it was not a choice that we made.”
Griddy is a wholesale electric retail provider.
For a monthly fee of $9.99, Griddy charges its customers real-time wholesale energy prices with no mark-up.
Griddy only makes money off its monthly membership no matter the price of electricity.
