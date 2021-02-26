CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ERCOT has shut down wholesale electricity provider, Griddy, in Texas.

Griddy’s customers are now being switched to other electric providers.

The company tweeted a letter to its loyal members Friday night, Feb. 26.

The company said “it was not a choice that we made.”

 

Griddy is a wholesale electric retail provider.

For a monthly fee of $9.99, Griddy charges its customers real-time wholesale energy prices with no mark-up.

Griddy only makes money off its monthly membership no matter the price of electricity.

