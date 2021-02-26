FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Fire Department has responded to multiple house fires within the last 24 hours.
At 10 p.m. on Feb. 25, they responded to a structure fire in the 14600 block of Prairie Fire Dr. Within 11 minutes, Frisco Fire Department units arrived on the scene. Heavy fire was visible shooting through the roof of the two-story single-family homes.
Firefighters began a defensive attack and protected the houses around the structure. The fire was declared under control at 10:45 p.m.
Then, an hour later firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Sage Ridge Dr.
Firefighters found heavy smoke from the attic of a two-story single-family when they arrived. They began an offensive attack in the attic but evacuated the structure as the roof was not stable. Firefighters then transitioned to a defensive attack and protected exposures. The fire was declared under control at 1 a.m. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries to either fire.
Utilities are shut off to the homes, and unsafe placards are on the structures, and the cause of both fires are under investigation.
Frisco Firefighters also responded to two structure fires in the town of Little Elm and another structure fire in the town of Prosper.