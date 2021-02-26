MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rachel Naomi Hernandez, 32, of Marshall was sentenced to federal prison today for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on September 23, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Feb. 26 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

“Drug trafficking organizations prey on vulnerable addicts for profit in an illegal marketplace that encourages violence and lawlessness,” said Acting U.S. Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We are dedicated to dismantling these organizations and disrupting every link in their chain of supply.”

According to information presented in court, on May 20, 2018, police stopped Hernandez for a traffic violation, during which she admitted to possessing a firearm. The officer confirmed through dispatch that Hernandez was a convicted felon, and arrested her for being felon in possession of a firearm. A subsequent search of Hernandez’s vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of 270 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, various pills, vials containing suspected PCP, digital scales, and $4,762 in U.S. Currency.

Hernandez was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 18, 2019, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.

This is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) case and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and the Marshall Police Department.