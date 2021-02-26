GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Guard came to the aid of Garland residents approaching two weeks without running water.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of the light at the end of the tunnel for this crisis. We’ve gone from the beginning the week when we had 5,800 apartments without water that has steadily reduced,” said Richard Aubin, a member of the Garland City Council, representing District 5.

There are still around 130 tenants in the Lake Village North apartments on I-30 that are going on 10+ days without running water.

The National Guard delivered 115,000 bottles of water on 16 pallets to the leasing office of the Lake Village North apartments. The delivery will supply water for drinking, cooking and toilets for tenants who are still suffering through the winter storm aftermath.

Work crews continue to remove ruined wet carpets and repair water damaged walls from frozen pipes that ruptured. Some tenants told CBS 11 News they have returned to their apartments now that the water is running but said they can’t stay because everything inside is still soaked from flooding.

“I need to get back in my apartment as soon as possible. I can’t be living in a hotel — it makes no sense that we have to pay rent and we’re not able to be in our homes,” said apartment tenant Jeff McCoy.

In only 24 hours the number of Garland residents without tap water went from 2,000 to 400. Thus repair crews are making progress.