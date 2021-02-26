MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police Officer Randy Watson left the hospital with a rousing sendoff on Friday, Feb. 26, a little more than three weeks after losing a leg in a motorcycle crash.

Officer Watson, a 26-year plus veteran with the Mansfield Police Department, was on his personal motorcycle on Tuesday, Feb. 2, traveling on FM 2738 in Johnson County when a vehicle passed a school bus in a no passing zone.

While the vehicle was attempting to overtake the school bus he entered Officer Watson’s lane, head on, Mansfield Police said.

He is doing much better.

Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron tweeted Friday, “Today was a good day! Officer Randy Watson was released this morning to go home. When he walked out the door, he was greeted with a standing ovation from family and friends. Officers from surrounding police agencies were here to show their love & support for Randy. Welcome home!”

When the crash happened, Watson was struck on the left side of his body and motorcycle.

He then skid several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Watson suffered severe damage to his left leg.

Passerby’s applied a tourniquet to his leg and he was transported to JPS by helicopter.

He underwent emergency surgery that resulted in the loss of his left leg.