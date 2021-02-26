McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Before the sun came up this morning, the McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to four structure fire calls.

Each one was reported as a possible lightning strike.

“This is why it is so important to have working smoke alarms in your home,” said McKinney Fire Department Public Information Officer Merit Ossian. “When a fire breaks out, you have only a few minutes to get your family out. You want to be able to use every second of that time.”

All the reports came from the southwest side of McKinney.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Each fire is under investigation to determine the exact cause.

Here’s a look at how the fires were reported:

At 9:48 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, MFD responded to the report of a structure fire in the 7000 block of Collin McKinney Pkwy. Fire crews investigated and found the fire in the attic and quickly extinguished it.

At 10:04 p.m., a 911 call was received for a fire in the 3400 block of Challis Trail. Because of lightning in the area, MFD was unable to utilize aerial ladders making it more challenging for fire crews. The home is expected to be a total loss. Pictures and video are available here.

At 10:39 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a home in the 7100 block of Dove Tail Dr. Damage was not severe and was limited to the attic.

At 4:14 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, MFD responded to a report of a structure fire at a home in the 3100 block of Morning Dove. There is major damage to the home.