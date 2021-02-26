COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Motorcycle Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office caught a man who was dumping slate shingles on County Road 331 close to Mclntyre Rd.
Victor Soto was arrested for illegal dumping and transported to the jail on Feb. 24.
The Environmental Deputy and Collin County Public Works worked together to get the site cleaned up. It took a grapple truck and backhoe to clean it up, and the total weight of the slate shingles was 5.36 tons.
Soto has since bonded out.
If you see illegal dumping taking place or notice where illegal dumping has taken place, send Collin County Sheriffs the info via TIP411, CCSO Sheriff App, or send the Environmental Deputy an email bhardin@collincountytx.gov .
TIP411: Text CCSO + the address, any info you have, and photos to 847411.