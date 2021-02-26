FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Road crews are watching for more potholes to open up in roads after the ice and snow expanded in cracks last week.

“We are definitely expecting for our roads to be affected and we’re making preparations to react accordingly,” said Tim Moreno, superintendent of the streets and stormwater operations division of the Transportation and Public Works Department.

From lost power to burst pipes, cave-ins from broken water lines and storm drains are another issue facing road crews. Cave-ins from broken water mains, stormwater lines and other utilities, often take longer. Fort Worth has had nearly 700 reported breaks since Feb. 14, and already repaired as many as they did in all of 2020.

And road crews are still getting up to 90% of reported potholes within a day. But with this week’s rain, more pavement could come apart.

“We’re really anticipating an uptick of calls. The cold weather, it was an unprecedented event. It was super cold for a long time,” said Moreno.

The city is encouraging people to use an app to report exact pothole locations, note the size and take pictures of problems, so crews in the field know what needs repaired.

They can use the MyFW app to report problem spots. It notes exact locations, and allows for pictures of the problem to be submitted.