President Biden Visits Houston In Wake Of Texas' Devastating Winter Storms President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Jill, came to Texas Friday, Feb. 26 to survey damage caused by severe winter weather and to encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.

DFW Weather: More Strong Storms Forecasted In North Texas This Weekend Strong storms throughout North Texas are included in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

At ERCOT Hearings Oncor CEO Says Decision Was 'Between Having Electricity & Having A Total Blackout For Up To A Month'For the second day in a row, members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are being grilled by lawmakers in Austin about the state power grid and the blackouts that left Texans in the cold and dark, and cost some their lives.