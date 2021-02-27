DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck at a park in Dallas back in November, police said.
The girl, who was not identified by police due to being a juvenile, was charged with the murder of Bryan Jesus De Leon Cifuentes, 23, after her arrest on Friday.READ MORE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Looking To Oust San Antonio Police Chief William McManus
Police said they responded to Moore Park on Rockefeller Boulevard at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2020 and found Cifuentes dead from homicidal violence.READ MORE: Russ Martin, Longtime North Texas Radio Personality, Found Dead At Frisco Home
Witnesses told police the pickup truck Cifuentes was in had been at the park since around 10 p.m. the night before.MORE NEWS: Dallas County Reports 570 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Saturday
Further details have not yet been released.