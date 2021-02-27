WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler has died at the age of 82, the department announced Saturday.
The sheriff's office said he was surrounded by family and his wife, Gail, when he passed on Saturday. His cause of death was not released.
Fowler had been the sheriff in Parker County since 2005.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and received an honorable discharge before he entered law enforcement in 1963, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff's office said he worked with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the Weatherford Police Department, the United States Marshals Service and the Parker County District Attorney's Office before he was elected sheriff.
“Larry truly possessed a servant’s heart by dedicating his energy to numerous local charities and organizations, receiving several awards and recognitions for his service. He believed the strength of our community lies within the heart of its volunteers, and he practiced what he preached,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.