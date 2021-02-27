CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say fireworks were set off inside The Parks Mall in Arlington Saturday, which led to concerns about a possible active shooter.

Police Chief Al Jones took to Twitter just before 6:30 p.m. to address rumors regarding an incident at the mall, saying “Someone has set off fireworks inside the Parks Mall. There is NOT an active shooter or shooting. We are looking for the person or persons who did this.”

“The mall is not under evacuation and everything is safe,” he added.

Jones said those involved in setting off the fireworks will be prosecuted for “causing public alarm.”

Further information has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

