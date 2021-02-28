DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas, some are going on two-plus weeks now without running water. On Sunday, efforts continued to try and help those affected.

Pastor Marilyn Davis knows what it’s like to go without water.

“It’s been very, very hard,” she said. “I live in an apartment complex and when we didn’t have any water it was very difficult for us to make it. So many people in one place.”

She said it was the kindness and generosity of others that got her through that difficult time and now, she’s returning the favor.

“Since we got water we want to take water also,” she said.

On Sunday, she spent her day at the Mesquite Police Department picking up cases of water provided by the city and delivering them to those in need.

“We call it holy water from God,” Kim Lightfoot said.

“Yes,” Davis said. “We’re so thankful to be able to get the water and help others.”

So far, the city of Mesquite has provided more than 2,500 water bottles to residents in need and the efforts will continue as long as they’re needed.

In Dallas, for those who don’t have water or have been dealing with water damage, laundry has been building up.

In an effort to help, the nonprofit Matthew 25 Ministries, in partnership with Tide Cleaners, is offering free laundry services at the Bachman Rec Center. It will last through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dallas residents can simply drop off their laundry. Volunteers wash, dry and fold it. Up to two loads per household per day. Then volunteers text when it’s ready for pick up.

“By being here hopefully we can take a little bit of stress off of them and provide a little sense of normalcy, let them know that people care,” volunteer Laura Karnes said.