DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to a complex in the 9600 block of Forest Lane at around 6:10 a.m.

Arriving officers found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said they learned about a possible suspect in a nearby unit, which led to SWAT being called at around 8:30 a.m. The SWAT made contact with a female person of interest, and she surrendered at around 10:45 a.m., police said.

She was taken to a hospital to be examined for any pre-existing health issues. Police said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.