DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 751 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, 668 confirmed cases and 83 probable cases.

As of noon on March 1, 2021 there is a cumulative total of 245,946 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 35,209 probable cases (antigen test).

“Today we report 751 new cases and 42 additional deaths. While the number of deaths remain high, the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to trend lower. This has led some people to believe that they can relax wearing their masks, maintaining distance, and avoiding crowds. This is a mistake,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in part in a news release.

A total of 2,993 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

During the past 30 days, there were 4,098 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 650 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. An additional death of a teacher in a K-12 school from COVID-19 was confirmed on March 1. A total of 466 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 37 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C). Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 68 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,189 residents and 2,324 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 950 have been hospitalized and 608 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Ten outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 394 residents and 196 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

