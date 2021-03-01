DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A tax return preparer in Dallas has pled guilty to filing fraudulent income tax returns and is headed to prison.
Officials say Alma Jean Gilbert was sentenced to 3½ years and ordered to pay $11.9 million in restitution for the crimes.
Gilbert, 54, admitted to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return in October 2019.
According to plea papers, since 2011, Gilbert has owned and operated In Touch Tax Solutions. In 2016, she opened an additional office in Mesquite and hired employees to prepare and file tax returns on behalf of clients there.
Federal prosecutors say it was between 2012 and 2017 when Gilbert knowingly prepared and caused to be filed hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. The returns contained false credits and deductions – including false education credits, fuel tax credits, and business losses.
The IRS Criminal Investigation unite conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Jarvis prosecuted the case.