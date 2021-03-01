FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Another Fort Worth police officer was fired for posting a racially insensitive social media post.
Officer Kelly Kujawski lost her job on March 1 for violating departmental general orders related to social media use.
Kujawski's firing comes after an Internal Affairs investigation concluded her conduct brought unfavorable criticism to the Fort Worth Police Department.
The department released a statement, which said in part: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard."