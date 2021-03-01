DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Twelve-thousand doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be in North Texas Tuesday, March. 2.

Both Tarrant and Dallas Counties are preparing to receive shipments just two days after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine.

Counties have more options when it comes to distributing this vaccine because it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage and it only takes one dose.

Six-thousand doses will go to the FEMA hub at Fair Park in Dallas.

Fifty-four hundred of those will be given out there this week to people who are eligible under the federal prioritization of the county’s waitlist, and the rest will go to those experiencing homelessness or in jail.

“The uptake on that has been pretty slow as we try to find people in those communities that will agree to take it,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “So we’ll probably be able to give about 600 shots this week to those vulnerable communities.”

Another 6,000 doses are headed to the federally-run site at Globe Life Field in Arlington, but they probably won’t be distributed there.

The shots may also go to a specific, underserved population like the homeless or seniors who are homebound.

“There’s any number of focus groups, and it will be a matter of sitting down, discussing that as a team with FEMA, the fire department there in Arlington, and then ultimately make a decision,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

Denton and Collin Counties are not receiving any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Studies show it’s 85% effective at preventing severe disease.

“You still want to wear a mask,” said Dr. Robert Gottlieb with the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute. “You still want to take reasonable precautions, but this also allows more patients to get vaccinated, both in the United States, as well as abroad and worldwide.”

The state is expecting to get more than 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.