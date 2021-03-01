McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two schools in McKinney went on lockdown Monday afternoon, March 1, after someone fired multiple rounds from a home nearby.
The students were later able to be picked up from school without incident.READ MORE: Buyers Taking Big Risks To Win In DFW Housing Market
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. McKinney Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, other than being bitten by a K9 officer.
** SUSPECT IN CUSTODY **
The armed subject was taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/m42j1HWURJ
— McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 1, 2021
Police had been outside the home near the intersection of Valley View Drive and Tangle Ridge Drive since around 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Infections Trending Down In North Texas
McKinney Police warned people to avoid the area and mentioned how McClure Elementary and The Goddard School off Ridge Rd were on lockdown due to police activity.
“It is not occurring at either school, but as a precaution, we ask that you avoid the area.”
MORE NEWS: 'It Was Just Disbelief': Fans, Texas Radio Personalities Mourn Passing Of Russ Martin
** POLICE ACTIVITY: AVOID THE AREA **
McClure Elem and The Goddard School off Ridge Rd are on lockdown right now due to police activity. It is not occurring at either school, but as a precaution, we ask that you avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OYVZDfIV0m
— McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 1, 2021