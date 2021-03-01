McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two schools in McKinney went on lockdown Monday afternoon, March 1, after someone fired multiple rounds from a home nearby.

The students were later able to be picked up from school without incident.

Meantime, police have been outside the home near the intersection of Valley View Drive and Tangle Ridge Drive since around 2:30 p.m.

McKinney Police warned people to avoid the area and mentioned how McClure Elementary and The Goddard School off Ridge Rd were on lockdown due to police activity.

“It is not occurring at either school, but as a precaution, we ask that you avoid the area.”

** POLICE ACTIVITY: AVOID THE AREA ** READ MORE: Texas Public Utilities Commission Chair DeAnn Walker Resigns Following Outcry Over Power Grid Failures McClure Elem and The Goddard School off Ridge Rd are on lockdown right now due to police activity. It is not occurring at either school, but as a precaution, we ask that you avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OYVZDfIV0m — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 1, 2021

A SWAT team is on the scene outside the home.

No one has been injured.

