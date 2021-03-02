by Keith Russell | CBS 11 Sports

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “It takes one to no one,” said Drew Pearson, the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, explaining why the real stars are the people who work volunteer and donate right at the North Texas Food Bank.

Pearson says they know what they’re carrying is so important.

“So many people sitting there waiting. How many families and how many kids are gonna go to bed hungry,” he said.

Combining with the Dallas Cowboys and Chunky Soup, Pearson is helping tackle one of the biggest problems in this country: food insecurity.

Pearson knows the importance of recognizing others who’ve been long overlooked because look how long it took to get that knock on the door.

“I could go in with a hat and a mask pulled down and people can say you’re a Hall of Famer and should’ve been in a long time ago and those things make you feel good,” he said.

Later this month, Pearson will head back to Canton, Ohio to see where his Hall of Fame bust will reside.

In the meantime, he’ll continue making winning plays where it counts.