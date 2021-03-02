DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shipment of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine is on the way to North Texas.

In all, Dallas and Tarrant County are each expected to each get 6,000 doses of the vaccine.

There are already plans as to who will get the shots in Dallas.

“The uptake on that has been pretty slow as we try to find people in those communities that will agree to take it,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “So we’ll probably be able to give about 600 shots this week to those vulnerable communities.”

Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently not on site, Dallas is set to give 5,400 of the shots to those currently on the county waiting list, and the remaining doses will go to those who are homeless or in jail.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 85% effective and requires only one shot for patients to be considered fully vaccinated. The fact that only one dose is required along the ability to store it in a regular refrigerator for up to three months — makes the new vaccine easy and convenient.

But doctors still urge patients to do what’s necessary in protecting themselves and others.

“You still want to wear a mask,” said Dr. Robert Gottlieb, with Baylor Scott & White. “You still want to take reasonable precautions, but this also allows more patients to get vaccinated — both in the United States — as well as abroad and worldwide.”

During the first shipment, Texas is expected to receive 200,000 doses statewide.