DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find whoever shot and killed a man found in his vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at westbound CF Hawn Freeway just past the Bruton Road exit.

They found the victim, David Alexander Perez, 24, inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and rushed him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or by email at chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.