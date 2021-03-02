DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A great role model on and off the field, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is featured on a new mural in Deep Ellum reminding people to mask up.

It’s a bright, Cowboys blue call to action now that COVID-19 vaccinations are well on there way in North Texas.

The Centers For Disease Control recommends everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Designed and painted by artist Kyle Holbrook, the 8’ x 8’ mural is hard to miss on the side of popular bar St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin.

“It is important to remind everyone to stay safe while having fun by continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing,” said owner Pete Zotos.

Holbrook hand-painted the mural on the side of the almost 30 year old bar located on Canton St.

“The role of a public artist and muralist is to provide imagery that not only aesthetically enhances environments, reduces blight thus increasing the quality of life of residents/visitors but to also visually represent relevant social commentary,” said Holbrook.

Moving Lives of Kids provided a grant to support the project as part of a nation wide “Mask Up Mural Tour” to 18 major United States Cities.

