ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lori Johnson, 15, who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Itasca, Texas, has been found safe in Arlington and a suspect has been arrested, police say.

Johnson was last seen on Friday, Feb. 26, at around 11 p.m. in Itasca (about 45 miles south of Fort Worth), and authorities believed she was with her girlfriend, 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos, who was also considered the suspect.

Authorities said Johnson ran away, but an Amber Alert was issued as Barrientos had a history of violence, running from police and had active felony warrants.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said in a tweet just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that Johnson was found in the 1300 block of North Cooper Street and that she will be reunited with her family.

We just located the female teen that was subject of an #AMBERAlert out of Itasca, Texas. The teen is now safe and is okay. One adult suspect is under arrest. We located her in the 1300 of North Cooper Street and she will be reunited with her family soon. pic.twitter.com/G74AzaYnrh — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) March 3, 2021

Jones said an adult suspect was arrested but did not immediately say if it was Barrientos.