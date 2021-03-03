DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old truck driver is in serious condition after a road rage incident on LBJ Freeway.
On Tuesday, March 2, the victim was shot in his 18 wheeler by another truck driver.
He told police that during the road rage incident, the suspect slowed his truck down and was at his passenger side when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim through the passenger side window.
Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.