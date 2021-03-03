CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Carrollton are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who was discovered to be missing after her mother was found murdered.
Officials believe Rosemary Lee Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer. Ronald Singer is the ex-husband of Rosemary’s mother — Maria Romero Ramos.READ MORE: Truck Driver Shoots Another Big Rig Driver In LBJ Freeway Road Rage Incident
Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate in the 1900 block of East Hebron Parkway at 1:00 a.m. on March 3.READ MORE: Exhausted Texas ICU Nurse Says She's Scared About The Upcoming End To The State Mask Order
Ronald Singer, who has ties to Hillsboro Texas is believed to be driving his ex-wife’s vehicle — a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. The Texas license plate on the vehicle is NLZ-4205.
Police are asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rosemary Singer, her father Ronald or has seen the SUV is question call 911 or
Carrollton police at 972-466-3333.
Police in Carrollton have made the request but an Amber Alert has not yet been issued for Rosemary.