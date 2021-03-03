DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When it comes to mask and capacity policies, starting next Wednesday, March 10, Texas businesses will be able to set their own rules and policies.

Dooney’s Barber & Beauty Academy will be taking down their “mask required” sign and masks will be optional.

Owner Duwayne “Dooney” Brown said he supports Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas 100% and make mask-wearing to help prevent COVID-19, optional.

“It should be the individual’s decision,” he said. “ I’m saying according to their health and their beliefs system, according to how they feel.”

Brown plans to operate at 100% capacity and will be getting rid of the social distancing measures, but plans to keep sanitation practices in place which he said are already standard for barbershops.

“Leaving people open with the option to wear it or not wear it to me is the best decision that we could have come up with so far,” Dotez McKinney said while getting a haircut.

The shoe store across the street is taking a different approach. Masks will be required.

“I think for health and safety for us, for them – for both of them, it’s good if we are wearing the mask,” employee Safi Rasool said.

For shopper Dava Turbeville, putting on a mask has become second nature. When she saw the governor’s announcement Tuesday, March 2, she was surprised.

“I don’t think he’s using common sense,” she said.

Cindy Quenneville agrees.

“We still have people at risk,” she said. “I would like to still protect them.”

“We should continue to wear our mask until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated,” Turbeville said.

They’ll say they’ll be watching the COVID-19 numbers closely to see what impact this has on them.