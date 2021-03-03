DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI arrested Denton Police Officer David Schoolcraft on Wednesday afternoon, March 3.
Neither Denton Police nor the FBI will say what crime Officer Schoolcraft is charged with at this point.
The FBI said after the officer’s initial appearance in court Thursday, they will be able to reveal the charges against him.
For now, the Denton Police Department placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome from his criminal case and the concurrent administrative case.
Schoolcraft has been a patrol officer with the department for 15 years.