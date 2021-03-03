AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days after then-Public Utility Commission of Texas chair DeAnn Walker resigned, Gov. Greg Abbott has named Arthur D’Andrea as her replacement.

Calls for Walker’s resignation came during hearings last week, following the failure of Texas’ power grid during the winter storms which left about four million Texans without power for days during the coldest temperatures in decades.

D’Andrea of Austin has served as a Commissioner for PUC since November 2017, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

Previously, he was an assistant general counsel for the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, and served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

D’Andrea received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

The PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.