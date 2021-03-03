FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Bob’s Texas will no longer require guests to wear masks in response to Tuesday’s announcements from Governor Abbott and Judge Whitley removing the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions.

The legendary honky tonk said it “takes the health and well-being” of its community very seriously in a statement. And for that reason, “masks are still highly recommended.”

However, the club, which has almost three acres under one roof with its own indoor rodeo arena for live bull riding every, a massive dance floor, dozens of bar stations, a full restaurant, a late night pizza kitchen and a gift shop, will continue to operate at a limited capacity and keep other safety protocols in place, such as additional hand sanitizing stations and temperature checks for guests, entertainers and staff.