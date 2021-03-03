MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Mesquite could have gotten a regular check of $1,000 a week for the next 20 years after winning big on the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Weekly Grand.

Jack Lewis claimed one of the top prizewinning prizes but instead of walking away with $1,000 per week, he chose the cash value option. If Lewis had taken the 20 years worth of checks he would have received a maximum of $1,040,000. With the cash option he’ll get one lump sum payment of $891,123.86.

The winning ticket was purchased at Howdy’s Express, located in the 1100 block of Pioneer Road, in Mesquite.

The jackpot was the last of five top prizes available to be claimed in the Weekly Grand game, which offers more than $46 million in total prizes.