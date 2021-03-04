FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives arrested alleged serial rapist Pedro Samarrippas in McAllen on two cold case sexual assault warrants.

Both warrants were out of Fort Worth, one for sexual assault in 2010 and another for aggravated sexual assault in 2011.

In May of 2020, the FWPD Sexual Assault-Cold Case Unit began working with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers on several serial rapist cases. The Texas Rangers received grant funding through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) which is overseen by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). The grant funding allowed FWPD to conduct comparisons of unknown DNA samples through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to help identify suspects in unsolved cases and review them for further investigation.

Some cases were solved through further investigative efforts by law enforcement, while others were solved due to the advancements in DNA testing through laboratories. The grant funded a joint investigative effort by law enforcement, district attorneys, and laboratories in bringing justice to the victims of unsolved sexually related violent crimes.

Fort Worth Police Cold Case Detective K. Adcock and Texas Ranger Lt. T. Gooding were able to link the two Fort Worth cases to another cold case that happened in McAllen in 2002. Both cases were linked through the same male DNA, but detectives hadn’t yet identified the suspect. During his investigation into the Fort Worth cold cases, Det. Adcock was able to identify one suspect, Pedro Samarrippas, who had lived near both McAllen and Fort Worth around the dates the respective offenses occurred.

Det. Adcock obtained a DNA search warrant for Samarrippas in December of 2020. Texas Ranger E. Escalon found Samarrippas in San Juan, Texas and obtained his DNA per the search warrant guidelines. Samarrippas’ DNA was subsequently tested and was matched to the suspect DNA in the two Fort Worth cold cases. Det. Adcock obtained two arrest warrants for Samarrippas who was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on Feb. 24, 2021, while entering Mexico.

On March 1, 2021, Det. Adcock and FWPD Fugitive Officer M. King were flown to McAllen by DPS aircraft and were met by Texas Ranger Escalon, who took them to the Hidalgo County Jail to interview Samarrippas. Samarrippas returned with Det. Adcock and Officer King to Fort Worth by DPS aircraft and was booked into the Tarrant County jail on the Fort Worth charges.

Detectives said they believe Samarrippas lived in the Fort Worth area from 2003 until 2014 and detectives said there could be more victims to crimes committed by him during that time period.

Samarrippas description:

Samarrippas is a Hispanic male, between 38 to 39 years old (at the time of the Fort Worth sexual assaults in 2010 – 2011), 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on the back of both hands, the word “ESPINOZA” in old English letters tattooed on his stomach, the word “PETRA” in script letters tattooed on his chest, a woman wearing a sombrero tattooed on his right calf, and a nude woman tattooed on his left calf.

Samarrippas vehicle description:

Small, “reddish” 1991 model four-door sedan.

If the description of Samarrippas or his actions leads anyone to believe that they were the victim of a sexual assault and that Samarrippas was the perpetrator, please contact the Fort Worth Police Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit at 817-392-4351. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS or submit a tip through the website at WWW.469TIPS.com.

Detectives said an additional 2011 Fort Worth case was linked to Samarrippas and is currently under investigation.