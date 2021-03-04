Mesquite Man Wins Big On Texas Lottery 'Weekly Grand' Scratch Ticket, Takes Home Nearly $900K A man in Mesquite could have gotten a regular check of $1,000 a week for the next 20 years after winning big on the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Weekly Grand. Katie Johnston reports.

The Top 5 COVID Tax Changes You Need To Know Before Filing This YearIn response to the pandemic, dozens of changes have been made to tax code this year. Knowing these changes before you file your taxes, could lead to a much bigger refund.

2 hours ago