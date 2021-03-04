AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Canton is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier.
The ticket was purchased at Twin Stop #3, located at 490 W. State Highway 243, in Canton.
Choosing to remain anonymous, the claimant's win was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes.