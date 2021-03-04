FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting next Monday, March 8 at 5:00 a.m., Cook Children’s Medical Center will allow two primary caregivers inside per patient.

Since last November 16, only one caregiver has been allowed at Cook Children’s per patient.

“Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, Cook Children’s has made every effort to keep patients and families safe while following the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the hospital said in a news release.

Cook Children’s will still require masks to be worn by employees and anyone over the age of 2 entering Cook Children’s locations.

This includes patients, caregivers and those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In addition, all visitors will be screened for the virus via temperature and symptom checks.

Two primary caregivers will be able to accompany the patient in the hospital and stay with them in their room while they are an inpatient.

Siblings and other visitors will still not be allowed.

For primary care appointments and other outpatient visits (such as urgent care, specialty care, neighborhood clinics and surgery centers), any two people from the child’s household are permitted attend to appointments or visits.

For example: mom and sister; dad and daughter; mom and grandmother, Cook Children’s explained in a news release Thursday, March 4.

For emergency room visits, special exceptions will be made for families who have other children with them when they arrive.

Special considerations are also made for situations involving end-of-life and other times when an additional visitor may be necessary.