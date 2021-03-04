DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID-19 vaccine hub is now open at the Potter’s House in the southwestern area of Dallas. It’s an effort to transition the hub from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said it was always his intention to outsource the city’s operation and move it to the southern area of Dallas. And now he says he has even more motivation to push the state for more vaccines.

“With the governor’s announcement this week, it’s now more important than ever that we can get these vaccines out and that we get them out to as many people as we possibly can as quickly as we can,” Johnson said on Thursday.

As it stands, the new vaccination hub, which is run by the American Medical Responses, has 3,000 Moderna vaccines this week, and it will have 3,000 more next week.

Workers are administering first doses only to people who have registered through the county’s website.

Dallas city leaders said the convention center site will still operate but only to administer second doses to those who received their first dose there.

Johnson said he’s encouraged by the strides both the city and county have made in getting the vaccine in as many arms as possible.

“We’re getting closer every single day. Vaccines are our single most effective tool for stopping COVID-19. And they will help us achieve herd immunity,” Johnson said.