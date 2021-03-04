DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 781 new COVID-19 cases, along with 27 more deaths.

Thursday’s case count brought the total of confirmed cases to 247,026. Health officials said 382 of Thursday’s cases were considered probable.

The county also added 27 more deaths, for a total of 3,071 since the pandemic began. The youngest patient from Thursday’s data was a Lancaster man in his 30s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, did not have underlying high risk health conditions and was hospitalized.

According to health officials, there are currently nine known cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Dallas County.

“The COVID virus is still in our community and we must continue to take precautions to protect ourselves, our family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “We should follow the advice of doctors and public health experts and continue wearing our mask, washing our hands, avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers at this time.”

In Tarrant County, 506 new cases and 18 more deaths were added on Thursday. The totals in the county are now at 244,231 confirmed and probable cases and 2,930 deaths.