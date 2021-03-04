CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Drugs, Houston, methamphetamine

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Narcotics officers with the Houston Police Department seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun with a skull grip, and dismantled a dangerous meth conversion lab.

(credit: Houston Police Department)

The drug lab was in the garage of a home in the west side of Houston.

A suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver.

At the time of this arrest, he was on bail in a prior case of possession of controlled substance involving 39 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBSDFW.com Staff