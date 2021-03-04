HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Narcotics officers with the Houston Police Department seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun with a skull grip, and dismantled a dangerous meth conversion lab.
The drug lab was in the garage of a home in the west side of Houston.
A suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver.
At the time of this arrest, he was on bail in a prior case of possession of controlled substance involving 39 pounds of methamphetamine.