FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Mouser Electronics is a global electronics component distributor in Mansfield.
They’ve been busy during the pandemic and at one point were a primary supplier of parts for life saving machines.READ MORE: North Texas Salon Owner Gives Clients Option On Masks, Says She'll 'Continue To Wear Mine'
Pete Shopp, Senior Vice President for Mouser Electronics said, “We were supplying electronic components to ventilator manufacturers on a global basis.”
Company officials said if you’re looking for work they are hiring for dozens of positions right now.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Opens At Potter's House In Dallas
Shopp added, “Our number one need is in the warehouse we are open 24/5 so we have night shifts, early shifts we have customer service representatives, we have openings in our accounts receivable and some IT jobs.”
The jobs are all permanent and full time.
They come along with competitive pay and a full list of benefits.MORE NEWS: 'No Business Wearing This Uniform,' Dallas Police Officer Bryan Riser Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Of Capital Murder
Shopp said, “Certainly we are looking for people that are creative willing to think outside the box especially for the developer roles.”