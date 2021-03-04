NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That price is seven cents more than last week and is 37 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.73, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.

Those pulling up to gas pumps in Dallas as paying an average of $2.49 a gallon, compared to $2.41 last week. It’ll cost you a little less to top off your tank in Arlington and Fort Worth where gas prices average $2.48 — an .08 a gallon increase from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.74, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and 32 cents more than the price per gallon at this time last year.

Drivers in Texas are seeing the most expensive statewide pump price average since August 2019. This, as many southern refineries return to production after February’s winter storm. AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in this month.

“March could bring the highest pump prices this year, barring any issues during Hurricane season,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations.”

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows demand for retail fuel rose to eight million barrels per day across the United States. While sales for gasoline are up week-to-week following the winter storm, demand levels remain below year-ago readings, which exceeded nine million barrels per day.

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.