EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Working in a small space in Euless, providing cosmetic and skincare services, Lindsey Przano knew she’d have to let her clients know about her mask policy following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions Gov. Abbott announced earlier this week (effective March 10).

“Wear it if you want, don’t if you don’t, but I will continue to wear mine,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

Twenty-four hours later, three people had cancelled their appointments at Triple Threat Beauty.

Przano’s business practices aren’t substantially changing, she pointed out.

Anyone having their makeup done has had to remove their mask over the past year.

However, now, clients are carefully considering public activities again.

“They may have been put in that situation already and just didn’t realize it,” she said. “But now that the Governor and Tarrant County have dropped the mask mandate, now it’s in the forefront of their mind.”

Business are still figuring out how to navigate through the change and make sure policies intended to improve the economy don’t have an opposite effect.

Kourtny Garrett with Downtown Dallas Inc., said this week, most of the organization’s member businesses were continuing to require masks for customers and clients.

Implementing specific policies though, including capacity limits, she said would likely look a little bit different depending where you go.

“We hear there is a lot of cooperation and a lot of community spirit knowing that the more that we’re all working together on this issue the faster we’re going to be able to get back to that sense of normalcy,” she said.

Making people comfortable will be part of motivating people to return to the downtown district, Garrett said.

Some of that will come as vaccinations continue, and capacities increase without any negative impact. Determining when that will happen, is not something Garrett felt anyone could forecast.

“You know I think we’re all learning something new every single day of this, so trying to predict when and how I think is really difficult for anyone.”