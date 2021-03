IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed Friday in a crash that police said was caused by a driver going the wrong way on a highway in Irving.

Police said the crash happened in the 2300 block of State Highway 161 involving a vehicle that was going northbound in the southbound lanes.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Yasmin Olvera, crashed into a vehicle that had three people and a dog inside.

Two passengers in the victim’s vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Valentina Nerea and 19-year-old Esmeralda Rauda, were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the dog.

The driver, 21-year-old Joshua Budai, is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Olvera was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call police at 972.273.1010.